NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook records seventh triple-double in Thunder win against depleted Spurs

Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 90-87 on Sunday night.

Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Thunder.

Steven Adams added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won even though No. 2 scorer Paul George had just eight points on 2-for-17 shooting.

Dejounte Murray had 17 points and Derrick White added 16 for San Antonio. With a chance to tie it at the end, Brandon Paul missed a 3-pointer and the Thunder rebounded.

Spurs starters LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker sat out. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge rested with a minor knee issue and Parker was “dinged-up.” The Spurs still are waiting for forward Kawhi Leonard's right quadriceps injury to heal. San Antonio's Kyle Anderson sprained his left knee with a minute remaining in the third quarter and did not return.

Warriors 123, at Heat 95: Stephen Curry scored 30 points in 30 minutes, Kevin Durant added 24 and the Golden State rode a big third-quarter run to pull away and beat Miami.

Klay Thompson scored 19 points for the Warriors, who started the second half on an 18-3 run and outscored Miami 37-17 in the third. Golden State's lead was only two at the half, then ballooned to 99-77 going into the fourth.

Curry — playing with a sore finger on his shooting hand — had 16 of his points in the first quarter, then 10 more in the third.

Goran Dragic scored 20 points for the Heat. They led by eight in the early going and 36-33 after the first quarter. The Heat then scored 41 points in the next 24 minutes.

Starting with a layup by Curry late in the half, Golden State made 10 out of 11 shots in one stretch. Curry had two 3-pointers in that third-quarter barrage, and his driving score pushed the lead out to 80-63. At that point, he had 30 points in the game's first 28 1/2 minutes. He didn't score again, didn't even play in the fourth, and the Warriors didn't need much more help anyway.

Magic 105, at Knicks 100: Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points — eight straight in a decisive 10-0 fourth-quarter run — and Orlando beat New York.

With the score tied at 85 midway through the fourth quarter, Vucevic made a short basket, a three-point play and a 3-point shot in succession to give the Magic the lead for good.

Evan Fournier had 20 points, Jonathon Simmons added 16, and Elfrid Payton had 15 for Orlando.

Michael Beasley, who replaced the injured Kristaps Porzingis in the starting lineup, led the Knicks with 21 points. Courtney Lee had 19, and Enes Kanter added 18 points and 16 rebounds.