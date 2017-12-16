NBA roundup: Knicks top Thunder in Carmelo Anthony's return

Carmelo Anthony got the cheers but the New York Knicks got the win, shutting out their former All-Star in the second half and beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-96 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Michael Beasley tied his season high with 30 points in place of injured Kristaps Porzingis, and Doug McDermott, one of the players acquired for Anthony, added 11 of his 13 after halftime to help the Knicks break open the game.

Anthony scored 12 points in the first half but missed his last five shots, perhaps low on energy after the Thunder's three-overtime victory at Philadelphia a night earlier.

He made a three-pointer for the Thunder's first basket of the game after a warm welcome back to the arena where he spent 61/2 years, finishing five of 18 from the field.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder, who were trying to sweep a three-game trip that began with Paul George's winning return to Indiana on Wednesday.

at Houston 115, Milwaukee 111: The Rockets won their 13th straight game, their longest streak since a franchise-best 22 straight in 2007-08. James Harden scored 31 points and Chris Paul added 25 for the Rockets.

Portland 93, at Charlotte 91: CJ McCollum had 25 points and Damian Lillard flirted with a triple-double as the Trail Blazers won their third straight road game.

at Cleveland 109, Utah 100: The Cavaliers’ LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 60th career triple-double. It was his third triple-double in his last four games.

at San Antonio 98, Dallas 96: LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Spurs, who scored the final 13 points of the game. The Mavericks took a 96-85 lead with 4:11 left, but the Spurs held them scoreless the remainder of the game.

Phoenix 108, at Minnesota 106: Isaiah Canaan, playing in his first game for the Suns, made three free throws with six seconds to play to help secure the win. The Suns bench outscored the starters 69-39.

Boston 102, at Memphis 93: Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and Jayson Tatum had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics.