NBA: Mavericks end Raptors' winning streak at six; Suns beat Grizzlies on last-second lob dunk

J.J. Barea scored 20 points, including a clinching a layup in the final seconds, and the Dallas Mavericks ended another six-game winning streak by Toronto with a 98-93 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks held DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors to season lows in shooting percentage as Toronto lost for just the second time in 14 games, with each loss coming after six straight wins.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points and fellow German Maxi Kleber had 15 points and matched his rookie season best with five blocks. Harrison Barnes had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 23 points but didn't score in the fourth quarter, while DeRozan couldn't get going at all after averaging 37 points on a three-game road winning streak that ended.

DeRozan scored eight points while shooting 19 percent (3 of 16). His previous low was 20 percent (1 of 5) in his only other single-digit game this season — two points in a 112-78 win at Atlanta in November.

The teams combined to make just five of 31 shots in the final eight minutes — including two misses by Serge Ibaka with the Raptors trailing by three before Barea hit a layup with 10 seconds left after dribbling out most of the shot clock.

The Raptors (23-9) came into the game with the best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference but shot under 40 percent for the first time this season.

at Phoenix 99, Memphis 97: Tyson Chandler dunked Dragan Bender’s inbounds pass from the opposite sideline with 0.4 seconds left to give the Suns the win. Bender threw a perfect pass and Chandler jumped over a defender to slam it down, though the play was reviewed by officials to see if there was offensive basket interference. After replay review, the basket counted, and Kobi Simmons missed the Grizzlies’ last attempt to tie at the buzzer.

Devin Booker scored 32 points in his return from a three-week injury absence before fouling out in the final minute, but the Suns needed one final play after Jarell Martin slammed in a rebound with 0.6 seconds remaining to tie it at 97.

The Suns beat the Grizzlies in a tight game at home for the second time in six days after handing them a 97-95 defeat on Dec. 21. Phoenix has won four of its past six games while Memphis has lost nine of 11.

The Suns used a 13-0 run to turn a four-point deficit into a 91-82 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies went nearly six minutes without a point.

But Booker fouled out with 41 seconds to go and Memphis cut it to 96-95 when Tyreke Evans made a layup with 6.2 seconds left.

at Denver 107, Utah 83: Jamal Murray scored 13 of his 22 points in the first quarter and the Nuggets overcame the ejection of Nikola Jokic, who had 13 points and seven rebounds before getting tossed in the fourth quarter. utah cuts its deficit to 13 after Jokic left, but Murray converted a three-point play and Trey Lyles had a driving dunk to push the lead to 90-72 with 5:38 left.

Chicago 115, at Milwaukee 106: Nikola Mirotic came off the bench to score 24 points in 28 minutes and the Bulls won for the eighth time in 10 games.

at Detroit 107, Indiana 83: Tobias Harris scored 30 points to help the Pistons move past the Pacers into second in the Central Division.

at Miami 107, Orlando 89: Josh Richardson scored 20 points, Wayne Ellington had 12 of his 18 points in a dominant fourth quarter and the Heat handed the Magic their ninth straight loss.

at San Antonio 109, Brooklyn 97: Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 in the Spurs’ first game with every player healthy and available.