NBA roundup: Isaiah Thomas scores 17 in debut for Cavaliers

Isaiah Thomas showed flashes of what made him an All-Star in his long-awaited Cleveland debut as the Cavaliers ended a losing streak at three games with a 127-110 win over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Thomas scored 17 points and played 19 minutes in his first game since May 19 because of a torn labrum in his hip that ended his 2017 postseason with Boston. He made six of 12 shots.

San Antonio 100, at New York 91: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard had a season-high 25 and the Spurs beat the Knicks to give Gregg Popovich sole possession of fifth place on the NBA’s coaching wins list with 1,176.

at Phoenix 104, Atlanta 103: Devin Booker made three free throws to put the Suns ahead with 12.3 seconds to play and Marquese Chriss blocked Taurean Prince’s shot at the rim with seven seconds left. Booker scored 34 points.

Charlotte 131, at Sacramento 111: Dwight Howard had 20 points and eight rebounds and the Hornets won their third in a row.

at Clippers 113, Memphis 105