NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook has 37 points, leads Thunder past 76ers 122-112

Russell Westbrook scored 37 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122-112 on Sunday night for their eighth straight victory.
Westbrook made just 6 of 20 shots in the first half, when he was knocked to the ground trying to take a charge as Joel Embiid threw down a dunk over him. He was 8 of 13 in the second half and also had 14 assists and nine rebounds.
Paul George scored 31 points, and Steven Adams added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder. Embiid had 27 points and 10 rebounds, and Ben Simmons added 22 points for the 76ers.
The Thunder said guard Andre Roberson is expected to miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a ruptured left patella tendon. Roberson, who was a second-team All-Defense selection last season, was injured when his knee buckled and he fell Saturday at Detroit.
at Cleveland 121, Detroit 104: LeBron James had 25 points, 14 assists and narrowly missed his second straight triple-double, and Cleveland sent Detroit to its eighth straight loss.
Cleveland has won consecutive games for the first time since a five-game winning streak Dec. 9-17.
James was 8 of 15 from the field, 8 of 9 from the foul line and had eight rebounds. Kevin Love had 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Tobias Harris and Anthony Tolliver each scored 20 points for the Pistons.
at San Antonio 113, Sacramento 98: Bryn Forbes scored a season-high 23 points, helping San Antonio overcome a sluggish in a game in which Sacramento coach Dave Joerger left in the opening minutes after a dizzy spell.
LaMarcus Aldridge and Manu Ginobili each added 15 points in San Antonio's 13th straight win over Sacramento. Dejounte Murray had 14 points and 10 assists, and Pau Gasol had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Joerger exited two minutes into the game after slapping his hands together after a non-call, taking two steps toward midcourt and then turning toward his bench and dropping to one knee. He braced himself with one hand on the court and another on a staff member before rising with the help of another staff member. He was taken to the locker room and was examined by a Spurs team doctor. A San Antonio official said Joerger was experiencing lightheadedness and was being kept in the locker room for precautionary reasons.
De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 26 points.
at Hiouston 113, Phoenix 102: James Harden had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Houston.
Harden fell two assists shy of his third triple-double of the season. The Rockets beat Phoenix for the 14th time in their past 16 meetings, including seven straight.
Devin Booker had 31 points and 10 assists for Phoenix, shooting 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. He scored 21 points in the second half to keep the Suns close. T.J. Warren added 24 points.
Milwaukee 110, at Chicago 96: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to help Milwaukee improve to 3-0 since interim coach Joe Prunty replaced the fired Jason Kidd.
Khris Middleton added 20 points and seven rebounds.
Denzel Valentine scored 18 points for the Bulls.