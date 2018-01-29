NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook has 37 points, leads Thunder past 76ers 122-112

Joerger exited two minutes into the game after slapping his hands together after a non-call, taking two steps toward midcourt and then turning toward his bench and dropping to one knee. He braced himself with one hand on the court and another on a staff member before rising with the help of another staff member. He was taken to the locker room and was examined by a Spurs team doctor. A San Antonio official said Joerger was experiencing lightheadedness and was being kept in the locker room for precautionary reasons.