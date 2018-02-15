NBA roundup: James Harden, Rockets win 10th straight, topping Kings

James Harden had 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Houston Rockets held on for their 10th straight victory, 100-91 over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
The Rockets are 44-13 entering the All-Star break after winning 17 of their last 19 games.
Houston led by as many as 17, but the Kings got within striking distance several times in the fourth quarter. They were within six late when Houston used a 7-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Harden, to make it 94-83 with just more than a minute left.
The Kings scored the next five points, with a 3-pointer from Garrett Temple, to cut it to six again with 30 seconds left. Joe Johnson, in his Houston debut, added two free throws before Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 96-91 with about 25 seconds left.
Chris Paul added 19 points and seven assists for Houston. Bogdanovic led the Kings with 20 points.
at Portland 123, Golden State 117: Damian Lillard had 44 points and eight assists, and Portland overcame Kevin Durant's 50 points to snap a seven-game losing streak to Golden State.
CJ McCollum added 29 points for the Blazers, who go into the All-Star break six games over .500 (32-26).
Durant added seven rebounds and six assists, but Golden State had its three-game winning streak snapped. It was Durant's fifth career 50-point game and first this season.
Oklahoma City 121, at Memphis 114: Paul George scored 28 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 points in his 17th triple-double of the season, and Oklahoma City held off Memphis.
Westbrook finished with 15 assists and 13 rebounds to help Oklahoma City win for only the third time in the last nine games. Carmelo Anthony added 19 points. The Thunder made a season-high 17 3-pointers.
Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with a career-high 28 points.
Toronto 122, at Chicago 98: Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 10 assists, Serge Ibaka also scored 20 points and Toronto cruised into the All-Star break with its seventh straight victory.
Lowry made four 3-pointers, and he and Ibaka each grabbed seven rebounds.
Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and nine rebounds to help the Raptors complete a four-game sweep against Chicago even though they only got seven points from four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
Bobby Portis scored 18 points for Chicago. The Bulls have lost nine of 11.
Washington 118, at New York 113: Bradley Beal had 36 points and Washington overcame a 27-point deficit to beat New York.
Otto Porter Jr. added 22 points and Ian Mahinmi had 17 for the Wizards, who trailed 68-41 late in the second quarter. Washington then went on a 42-15 run to tie it at 83 with 3:32 left in the third.
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 37 points — 32 in the first half — to lead the Knicks. They've lost a season-worst eight straight and are 0-4 since losing All-Star Kristaps Porzingis to a season-ending knee injury.
at Philadelphia 104, Miami 102:Ben Simmons had a triple-double, J.J. Redick hit a 19-foot, off-balanced jumper from the baseline with 19.4 seconds left and short-handed Philadelphia overcame a 24-point second-half deficit to beat Miami.
Dario Saric added 19 points and Marco Belinelli had 17 in his first game with the team to help the 76ers win their fifth straight and 11th in a row on their home court. Philadelphia All-Star center Joel Embiid sat because of soreness in his right ankle.
James Johnson had 22 points for the Heat. They have lost seven of eight.
at Detroit 104, Atlanta 98: Ish Smith had 22 points and nine assists, Blake Griffin narrowly missed a triple-double and Detroit beat Atlanta to end a three-game losing streak.
Griffin finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and Andre Drummond added 13 points and 15 rebounds. Andrew White III had 15 points for the Hawks in his NBA debut.
at Utah 107, Phoenix 97: Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, Royce O'Neale had a career-high 19 and Utah Jazz won its 11th straight, beating Phoenix.
Derrick Favors had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Devin Booker returned from a hip injury to lead the Suns with 28 points. Josh Jackson added 22 points, and Elfrid Payton had a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. Phoenix has lost seven straight.
Charlotte 104, at Orlando 102: Dwight Howard had 22 points and 13 rebounds, Kemba Walker added 20 points and Charlotte edged Orlando to stop a four-game slide.
Mario Hezonja led Orlando with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Indiana 108, Brooklyn 103: Victor Oladipo scored 25 points, and Corey Joseph added 15 points and 11 assists to help Indiana beat Brooklyn for its third straight victory.
Allen Crabbe had 23 points for the Nets. They have lost seven in a row.
at New Orleans 139, LAKERS 117
CLIPPERS 129, at Boston 119