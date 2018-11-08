NBA: Anthony Davis has 32 points, 15 rebounds; Pelicans end skid

Cleveland (1-10) rallied from an 11-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to go ahead. Oklahoma City led 78-67 before the Cavaliers went on a 13-0 run. J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver each hit two 3-pointers and the Cavaliers led 80-78 with 7:02 remaining. Alex Abrines' 3-pointer from the corner gave the Thunder the lead for good with 4:31 to play.