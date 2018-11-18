NBA roundup: Jimmy Butler and 76ers overcome Kemba Walker's 60 points for the Hornets

Jimmy Butler made a three-point basket as time expired in overtime and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a career-high 60 points from Kemba Walker to beat the host Charlotte Hornets 122-119 on Saturday night.
Butler’s play in the final seconds was the difference.
He blocked Walker’s shot and saved the ball to a teammate with 15 seconds left, setting the stage for his winning shot from the top of the key.
Walker was 21 of 34 from the field, including six three-point baskets, and made all of his 12 free throws to score the most points in the NBA this season. Golden State’s Klay Thompson had 52 against Chicago on Oct. 29.
Joel Embiid had 33 points and Ben Simmons had 23 points for the 76ers. Butler finished with 15 points.
at New Orleans 125, Denver 115: Anthony Davis scored 40 points for the Pelicans, who made 31 of 34 free throws compared to eight of 13 for the Nuggets.
Utah 98, at Boston 86: Donovan Mitchell had 28 points and six assists to help the Jazz beat the Celtics for the second time in eight days.
Toronto 122, at Chicago 83: Fred VanVleet scored 18 points to help the Raptors ended a skid at three games despite playing without Kawhi Leonard, who was held out to rest.
at Houston 132, Sacramento 112: James Harden had 34 points and the Rockets, who made 20 of 47 three-point shots, won their fourth consecutive game.
at Dallas 112, Golden State 109: Luka Doncic scored 24 points, including a short jumper that gave Dallas the lead for good. Golden State played without starters Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but led by eight in the second half before the Mavericks rallied.
Kevin Durant scored 32 points, but only three in the fourth quarter on 1-for-7 shooting. Klay Thompson added 22 for the two-time defending champion Warriors.
Oklahoma City 110, at Phoenix 100: Paul George scored 32 points, Steven Adams added 26 and Oklahoma City won for the 10th time in 11 games. The Thunder played without Russell Westbrook for the sixth straight game. He missed the first five with a sprained ankle, but the team said his absence on Saturday was for “personal reasons.”
at Indiana 97, Atlanta 89: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the Pacers, who used an 11-0 run to take the lead for good late in the third quarter. The Hawks have lost seven games in a row.