What's trending this week in the NBA: Davis helps Pelicans soar while J.R. Smith sulks

When the broadcast schedule was set last summer, this game was a warm-up act for a Golden State-San Antonio showdown. Now, this deserves its own marquee with Boston surging back from a slump (6-9 entering the All-Star break) and Minnesota holding off six teams in a battle for home-court advantage when it enters its first postseason since 2004. The Timberwolves probably will have to survive all of March without Jimmy Butler, who had knee surgery Sunday. A five-day rest entering this game will help them. They are a vastly different team defensively without Butler, who also was the team's leading scorer and the personality that gave the team more grit.