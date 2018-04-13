NBA playoff preview: Watch out, Warriors — Rockets look like team to beat

Outlook: It is a rematch of last year's conference finals, when the series shifted once Spurs star Kawhi Leonard was hurt in Game 1. Leonard never regained his health and remains out, leaving LaMarcus Aldridge to lead San Antonio after he shot only 41% in last year's series against Golden State. The Warriors likely will be without Curry (sprained knee) for the series and went 17-14 without him this season. They stumbled to a 7-10 finish with G League call-up Quinn Cook starting in place of Curry but remain positioned to vie for a third title in four years. Boston was the last to do that in 1960. The Spurs rank fourth in defensive rating but Leonard was the best matchup against Kevin Durant, who averaged 26.4 points this season. San Antonio has an 11-game home winning streak and an eight-game road losing streak, part of an unusually poor 14-27 road record.