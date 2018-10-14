NBA preview: A look at how the Western Conference teams match up

The Mavericks added two big impact players this season. In Jordan, they get a starting center who can protect the rim on one end and rock it after lobs on the other. A great communicator, he should flourish under coach Rick Carlisle. In Doncic, already an accomplished player in Europe, there’s a chance they have the best player in the rookie class. It’s not impossible to think the Mavericks could challenge for a playoff spot in what could be Dirk Nowitzki’s last season.