Sparks continue to win at home

Candace Parker scored 18 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 11 points and 10 rebounds and the Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 72-64 on Tuesday night at Staples Center.
Odyssey Sims made a hook shot in the lane to extend the Sparks’ lead to eight points with 41.1 seconds to go and Essence Carson had a block at the other end to seal it.
Chelsea Gray added 10 points with seven assists for the Sparks (6-2), who have won four times during their five-game homestand.
Parker scored 13 points in the first half to help the Sparks to a 43-32 lead.
Tiffany Hayes scored 16 points for Atlanta (5-4), which had its three-game winning streak stopped. Jessica Breland added 14 points and Angel McCoughtry was held to 12 points on three-of-14 shooting. The Dream shot just 38.5% from the floor, including two of 12 from three-point range.