Chelsea Gray and Nneka Ogwumike lead the Sparks past the Wings 97-87

Chelsea Gray scored 24 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 21 and the Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 97-87 on Tuesday night.

Gray and Ogwumike combined to make 10 of 11 shots in the first half for 24 points. They finished 15 of 18 from the field as the Sparks shot 57 percent.

Candace Parker had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles (6-3), which avenged a 96-90 loss at Dallas last Friday.

Los Angeles raced out to a 23-6 lead as Dallas went scoreless for nearly five minutes in the first quarter. The Wings were just 4-of-17 shooting in the quarter.

Dallas rookie Allisha Gray hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter to pull to 36-28 and Kayla Thornton made the Wings' fifth 3 of the second to get within five points, but Seattle closed on an 8-0 run.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 28 points for Dallas (4-7), which has lost five of six.

