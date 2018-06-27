Advertisement

Sparks hold on to beat Wings, 87-83

Jun 26, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Chelsea Gray #12 of the Los Angeles Sparks celebrates after making the game winning basket over the Minnesota Lynx during the fourth quarter of Game One of the WNBA finals at Williams Arena on September 24, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Andy King / Getty Images)

Chelsea Gray made a key jumper from the right elbow with 20.9 seconds left and the Los Angeles Sparks held on to beat the Dallas Wings 87-83 on Tuesday night.

Gray's jumper made it 84-81 and the Sparks (11-3) made three of four free throws after a pair of defensive stops. Gray finished with 23 points and Candace Parker led the way with 29.

The Wings (6-7) beat Los Angeles 101-72 in Arlington on Friday night, snapping the Sparks' five-game winning streak. Neither team led by double digits on Tuesday night.

Dallas opened the game with a 10-2 run and led most of the way. Los Angeles took control in the fourth quarter with a 15-3 run capped by Parker's jumper at 75-71.

Nneka Ogwumike missed the game for Los Angeles with a back injury. Liz Cambage had 25 points for the Wings and Kayla Thornton added a career-high 16 points.

