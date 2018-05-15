Warriors are still Gold standard in West

Kevin Durant was there to match Harden shot for shot, his greatness on full display in scoring 37 points despite sometimes being overshadowed by the Warriors' brand of basketball. The Rockets did their best to deny him the ball, but too many times it ended up in his hands in position to score. Thompson, one of his generation's top shooters, was just too open too often in scoring 28. And Stephen Curry, one of the most dangerous scorers, scored just 18 points and surely has better basketball in him this series.