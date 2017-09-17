CHARGERS (0-1) VS. MIAMI (0-0)

When Chargers have the ball

Even though Philip Rivers passed for three touchdowns in the Chargers’ opener at Denver, the offense wasn’t close to reaching its potential. At their best, the Chargers will be humming with a mixture of Melvin Gordon in the running game and Rivers in the passing game. When they pass, the Chargers could look to get their tight ends involved after a quiet Monday night in Denver. Hunter Henry didn’t get a single target, and as coach Anthony Lynn said, he’s “too good” for that to happen. And, even more dramatic, Antonio Gates will break the NFL’s all-time record for tight ends with his next touchdown reception — a special way to christen the StubHub Center in its first NFL regular-season game. Gates and Henry caught touchdown passes against the Dolphins last season. Perennial All-Pro Ndamukong Suh and sack master Cameron Wake give the Dolphins talent up front, and they’ll have to win battles against the Chargers’ offensive line to take pressure off the Miami secondary. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams had a big game against Miami a year ago, and this time he’ll be flanked by Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin, stretching the Dolphins’ defensive backfield thin. Lynn, however, has spent most of the last week talking about getting the rushing attack going, which should be possible considering the Dolphins’ struggles with the run a year ago.

When Dolphins have the ball

Jay Cutler had walked away, flashing his backside on his wife’s Instagram account before beginning a second career in football as a broadcaster. Then, Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s knee quit on him, and Cutler was back in the NFL, reunited with Dolphins coach Adam Gase, formerly the quarterback’s offensive coordinator in Chicago. Cutler has a big arm and better-than-you-might-think athleticism, but he’s prone to mistakes, especially in crucial moments. Luckily for him, he’s not going at this alone. Running back Jay Ajayi is one of the best in the NFL, a physical runner who will test the Chargers. Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and Julius Thomas give Cutler some options when he throws, though no one knows what their timing will look like in their first game this season. As is the case every week, the Chargers will need rush ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram to disrupt Cutler and the passing game, something they were able to do late in the loss to Denver. If they can affect the game as they did Monday night, Cutler might wish he was behind a microphone instead of an offensive line.

When they kick

Miami kicker Andrew Franks would be best paired with imaginary punter “Benjamin Beans,” but sadly, the Dolphins lack a sense of humor and have Matt Darr handling punting duty. Franks studied biomedical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and Darr made the SEC All-Academic team while at Tennessee. Smart guys. The Chargers’ special teams hope to rebound from a rough Week 1, when they allowed two long returns and a game-deciding blocked field goal. Fortunately for the Chargers, they’re only playing football, not taking on quantum physics. Still, if they can’t tackle in punt and kick coverage, Miami could steal a road win.

Dan Woike’s prediction

It’s difficult to know what the Dolphins will look like, displaced by Hurricane Irma and opening their season a week later than everyone else in the NFL. No one knows how Gase’s team will respond to a stressful few weeks. And speaking of things no one knows about, how will both teams handle playing in front of fewer than 30,000 fans? Ultimately, the Chargers rebound and grab their first win.

Chargers 31, Dolphins 24