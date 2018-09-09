Advertisement

A look at what AFC teams have going for them heading into Week 1

Chuck Schilken
By
Sep 09, 2018 | 4:30 AM
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers avoids pressure as he looks downfield to pass against the Chiefs at StubHub Center during last year's meeting between the two teams. Chargers will face off against the Chiefs in Week 1. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Baltimore: The Ravens led the NFL last season with 34 takeaways, including 22 interceptions, but they face the Bills, who had only 16 turnovers in 2017.

Buffalo: With career highs in both categories last year, safety Jordan Poyer was the only NFL player to register at least five interceptions and more than 90 tackles.

CHARGERS: Philip Rivers had another Pro Bowl season last year, but he threw six interceptions with only one touchdown in two games against the Chiefs.

Cincinnati: Going against the Colts’ new defense and young secondary, receiver A.J. Green could set a team record with his 33rd 100-yard game.

Cleveland: The Browns added 31 players plus offensive coordinator Todd Haley, whose contract wasn’t renewed this offseason after six years in Pittsburgh.

Denver: New quarterback Case Keenum had a career year with the Vikings in 2017, throwing for 3,547 yards with 22 touchdowns.

Houston: Deshaun Watson had 19 touch- down passes, including two against New England, in his first seven NFL games before tearing a knee ligament.

Indianapolis: Back in action after missing all of 2017 following shoulder surgery, Andrew Luck looks to extend his streak of 23 games with a touchdown pass.

Jacksonville: Tom Coughlin, who coached the Giants to two Super Bowl wins, returns to New York as the Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations.

Kansas City: Kareem Hunt won the NFL rushing title last year (1,327 yards) and his two best performances — 172 and 155 yards — came against the Chargers.

Miami: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has missed the last 20 games because of knee injuries; he was 7-1 with a 100.1 passer rating in his eight most recent starts.

New England: Tom Brady passed for a season-high five touchdowns, including the game-winner with 23 seconds left, against Houston last season.

N.Y. Jets: At 21 years and 97 days, Sam Darnold will replace New England’s Drew Bledsoe as the youngest QB to start an opener in the Super Bowl era.

Oakland: Jon Gruden hasn’t coached the Raiders in a regular-season game since Jan. 6, 2002; the team had only two winning seasons during his absence.

Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger has played in 200 NFL games; the Steelers’ other two QBs (Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph) haven’t played in any.

Tennessee: Marcus Mariota will be the sixth quarterback in team history to start four straight openers. His 104.1 Week 1 passer rating is best among active players.

