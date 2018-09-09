A look at what AFC teams have going for them heading into Week 1

Baltimore: The Ravens led the NFL last season with 34 takeaways, including 22 interceptions, but they face the Bills, who had only 16 turnovers in 2017.
Buffalo: With career highs in both categories last year, safety Jordan Poyer was the only NFL player to register at least five interceptions and more than 90 tackles.
CHARGERS: Philip Rivers had another Pro Bowl season last year, but he threw six interceptions with only one touchdown in two games against the Chiefs.
Cincinnati: Going against the Colts’ new defense and young secondary, receiver A.J. Green could set a team record with his 33rd 100-yard game.
Cleveland: The Browns added 31 players plus offensive coordinator Todd Haley, whose contract wasn’t renewed this offseason after six years in Pittsburgh.
Denver: New quarterback Case Keenum had a career year with the Vikings in 2017, throwing for 3,547 yards with 22 touchdowns.
Houston: Deshaun Watson had 19 touch- down passes, including two against New England, in his first seven NFL games before tearing a knee ligament.
Indianapolis: Back in action after missing all of 2017 following shoulder surgery, Andrew Luck looks to extend his streak of 23 games with a touchdown pass.
Jacksonville: Tom Coughlin, who coached the Giants to two Super Bowl wins, returns to New York as the Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations.
Kansas City: Kareem Hunt won the NFL rushing title last year (1,327 yards) and his two best performances — 172 and 155 yards — came against the Chargers.
Miami: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has missed the last 20 games because of knee injuries; he was 7-1 with a 100.1 passer rating in his eight most recent starts.
New England: Tom Brady passed for a season-high five touchdowns, including the game-winner with 23 seconds left, against Houston last season.
N.Y. Jets: At 21 years and 97 days, Sam Darnold will replace New England’s Drew Bledsoe as the youngest QB to start an opener in the Super Bowl era.
Oakland: Jon Gruden hasn’t coached the Raiders in a regular-season game since Jan. 6, 2002; the team had only two winning seasons during his absence.
Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger has played in 200 NFL games; the Steelers’ other two QBs (Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph) haven’t played in any.
Tennessee: Marcus Mariota will be the sixth quarterback in team history to start four straight openers. His 104.1 Week 1 passer rating is best among active players.