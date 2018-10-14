Here's what every AFC team is bringing to their Week 6 games

Baltimore: The Ravens have lost nine straight — including two this season — when Joe Flacco has attempted 50 or more passes, a streak that started in 2013.
Buffalo: Rookie Josh Allen and Carolina’s Cam Newton are tied for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (three). Allen has two TD passes, five picks.
Cincinnati: Last week against Miami, Michael Johnson and Sam Hubbard became the first Bengals defensive linemen to score in the same game.
CHARGERS: Austin Ekeler has six career touchdown catches and needs three more to tie Dan Reeves for most by an undrafted player in his first two years.
Cleveland: The Browns have a league-best 15 takeaways, two more than they had in all of 2017. They lead the league with a plus-eight turnover differential.
Denver: Case Keenum has had seven passes picked off, matching the number he threw with the Vikings last season. He passed for a career-high 377 yards last week.
Houston: J.J. Watt is one of three players with a league-high six sacks. Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt is another, prompting his older brother to tweet, “stop copying me bro.”
Indianapolis: Darius Leonard, the Colts’ second-round pick this year, has a league-high 54 tackles and is the only player with at least 40 tackles and four sacks.
Jacksonville: Blake Bortles threw for a personal-best 430 yards last week against the Chiefs, but he was picked off four times, which also is a career high.
Kansas City: Kareem Hunt returns to Gillette Stadium, where he fumbled last season on his first career carry. He’s had 422 touches without a fumble since.
Miami: Ryan Tannehill passed for 277 yards and two touchdowns in his only game against Chicago, a 27-14 win in 2014. His passer rating is 126.6 in his last four home games.
New England: Tom Brady is tied with former teammate Adam Vinatieri for the most career wins (226) in regular-season and playoff games combined.
N.Y. Jets: Marcus Mayes’ 104-yard run against Denver last week was the longest interception return in team history and the longest not to result in a touchdown.
Oakland: Derek Carr has had eight passes intercepted over the first five games. That’s the most for a Raiders QB in that span since Jim Plunkett’s nine in 1982.
Pittsburgh: Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger have passed Chuck Noll and Terry Bradshaw as the franchise’s winningest coach-QB duo, with 108 wins together.
Tennessee: Defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who retired after last season, faces his former team, Baltimore. He was lured back to the NFL by coach Mike Vrabel.