What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 9

Baltimore: Two days after fumbling Green Bay’s shot at a winning drive, Ty Montgomery was sent to the Ravens. The running back called it “a fresh start.”
Buffalo: In his 10th NFL season, LeSean McCoy is on pace for a career low in yards rushing. He has never gone this long into a season without scoring a touchdown.
Cincinnati: The Bengals defense has given up 500 yards in back-to-back games — 551 to Kansas City and 576 to Tampa Bay — for the first time in franchise history.
CHARGERS: Philip Rivers plays in Seattle for only the third time. He threw for 455 yards — second most in his career — during a 27-20 loss to the Seahawks in 2010.
Cleveland: Hue Jackson called his firing this week “premature.” He was 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons as head coach, but two of the wins and the tie came this season.
Denver: Demaryius Thomas had spent his entire NFL career, 135 games, with the Broncos. That’s who the receiver faces Sunday after being traded to the Texans.
Houston: Deshaun Watson threw for five touchdowns last week for the second time in 15 NFL games. His 156.0 passer rating against Miami was his best.
Indianapolis: Andrew Luck is on pace for career highs in passes, completions and touchdown passes. He has 18 touchdown passes in the last five games.
Jacksonville: Former Steelers backup QB Landry Jones was signed Tuesday for more depth behind banged-up and embattled starter Blake Bortles.
Kansas City: With 26 touchdown passes in eight games, Patrick Mahomes has matched Alex Smith’s total for last season as the Chiefs’ starting quarterback.
Miami: Frank Gore has 77 rushing touchdowns but none in his last 13 games, a streak that goes back to last November when he played for Indianapolis.
New England: Tom Brady has passed for at least 300 yards in three of the Patriots’ last four games after not doing so the first month of the season.
N.Y. Jets: Sam Darnold is having a rough season (10 picks, 74.5 passer rating), but his 1,705 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes lead rookie quarterbacks.
Oakland: Jon Gruden isn’t letting the “negativity” he’s heard about the Raiders’ 1-7 record get to him: “We’re going to build a championship football team here.”
Pittsburgh: James Conner rushed for a season-low 2.1 yards a carry vs. Baltimore on Sept. 30. In the three games since, he has averaged 5.7.
Tennessee: Third-year safety Kevin Byard has picked off one pass in seven games this season; his eight interceptions last season were tied for the most in the league.