Antonio Brown on being fined twice by the NFL this week: 'Nothing to a boss'

Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown said Thursday that he was fined twice this week by the NFL, once for his gyrating dance moves in the end zone Monday night in Washington and again for the blue cleats he wore during that game against the Redskins.

The four-time Pro Bowler added that it was no big deal — except he said it in a much more Antonio Brown way.

"Nothing to a boss," Brown told ESPN.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant said the fines would cost him a “couple hundred,” which really is nothing for someone in Brown's situation. Brown and the Steelers recently restructured his contract so he’d receive $10.25 million this season.

Brown also played like a boss Monday night, with eight receptions for 126 yards and two touchdown during the 38-16 Steelers victory.

On Friday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brown’s combined fines totaled $15,191.

UPDATES:

Sept. 16, 1:40 p.m.: This article has been updated with the amount of Brown’s fines.

This article was originally published Sept. 15 at 2:05 p.m.