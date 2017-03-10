Jay Cutler sends heartfelt message to Bears organization and fans after his release

The past eight seasons in Chicago did not go too well for Jay Cutler. The Chicago Bears decided to officially part ways with the high-priced quarterback on Thursday when the NFL free agency began.

He compiled a 51-51 record as the starter and led the Bears to just one playoff run. His inconsistent performance did not live up to the lucrative contract he signed with the team, and fans ostracized him for his lack of production on the field.

Despite the ridicule, Cutler still sent a heartfelt message to the city, fans and organization hours after his release.

Cutler was traded to the Bears from the Denver Broncos in 2009 in which he received a two-year contract extension worth $30 million, running through 2013. He then signed a seven-year, $126.7 million deal in 2013, which would have kept him with the Bears through the 2020 NFL season.

No teams have contacted Cutler as of Friday.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com