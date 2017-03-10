Jay Cutler sends heartfelt message to Bears organization and fans after his release

The past eight seasons in Chicago did not go too well for Jay Cutler. The Chicago Bears decided to officially part ways with the high-priced quarterback on Thursday when the NFL free agency began.
He compiled a 51-51 record as the starter and led the Bears to just one playoff run. His inconsistent performance did not live up to the lucrative contract he signed with the team, and fans ostracized him for his lack of production on the field.
Despite the ridicule, Cutler still sent a heartfelt message to the city, fans and organization hours after his release.
Cutler was traded to the Bears from the Denver Broncos in 2009 in which he received a two-year contract extension worth $30 million, running through 2013. He then signed a seven-year, $126.7 million deal in 2013, which would have kept him with the Bears through the 2020 NFL season.
No teams have contacted Cutler as of Friday.
Twitter: @edmgonzalez