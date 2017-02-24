Tom Brady has a board of suspects for his missing Super Bowl jersey

It looks like Tom Brady is taking the case of the missing Super Bowl jersey into his own hands. And he has suspects.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared on social media a suspect board detailing the crime and a diverse group of suspects who may be involved. The suspects include Lady Gaga, Jaws, Gollum from “The Lord of the Rings” and even his teammate Julian Edelman.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ0iXp3BTJe/?taken-by=tombrady&hl=en

Brady is even offering a signed, limited edition of the TB Times to whoever finds his missing jersey.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ04L4Rhkco/?taken-by=tombrady&hl=en

The Super Bowl MVP is known to be a social media prankster with his teammates, fans and family.

Brady’s No. 12 jersey disappeared from the locker room in Houston after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI this month. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the jersey is said to be valued at $500,000.

