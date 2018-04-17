The man in the Stormy Daniels sketch looks an awful lot like Tom Brady

Porn actress Stormy Daniels released a composite sketch of the man she says threatened her back in 2011 to keep quiet about her alleged affair with President Trump, and, well, the guy in the photo looks awfully familiar.
Take a look.
On the left we have the drawing released by Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti; on the right, we have New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Need to see more? Look at this:
The funniest part about all of this is that the above drawing resembles Brady a lot more than another infamous sketch that actually was supposed to look like the five-time Super Bowl champion. Remember this?
In the composite drawing released by Daniels on ABC's "The View" on Tuesday, handwritten notations describe the suspect as "lean but 'fit'" with an age of "30's to early 40's." Both descriptions would have fit Brady, who was 33 or 34 at the time of the alleged attack.
But another note says the man in the photo stands between 5 feet 9 and 6 feet tall; Brady is listed at 6-4.
Looks like Brady is off the hook.
