Broncos' Darian Stewart and Brandon Marshall are fined for helmet-to-helmet hits on Cam Newton

Denver Broncos defenders Darian Stewart and Brandon Marshall have been fined by the NFL for their helmet-to-helmet hits on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, according to multiple media reports.

Marshall’s hit will cost him more than $24,000, while Stewart’s comes with a price tag of more than $18,000.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller also got Newton with a hit to the head during the league’s season opener on Thursday night. No word yet on whether he will be fined by the league.

The hits by Marshall and Miller did not receive penalties during the game. Stewart’s hit, which came in the final 40 seconds of the game, did draw a flag for roughing the passer, but that penalty was offset by an intentional grounding call against Newton.

The Broncos won the game, 21-20.

Also on Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league will commit $100 million toward medical research and engineering advancements to help prevent, diagnose and treat head injuries.