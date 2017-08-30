Sports NFL

NFL reduces Vontaze Burfict's suspension to three games

Vontaze Burfict of the Cincinnati Bengals has been suspended without pay for the first three games of the season a reduction from the original suspension of five games, the NFL said Wednesday.

The ban was imposed on the linebacker for repeated violations of safety-related playing rules. He had appealed the original suspension.

In a letter notifying Burfict of the suspension, Jon Runyan, NFL vice president of football operations, wrote: “This is not your first offense with respect to illegal hits to defenseless players; to the contrary, this incident is consistent with your pattern of egregious safety-related violations including your hit on a defenseless player during the 2015 Wild Card game and your hit against a Baltimore tight end away from the play on January 3, 2016.… When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player … you must be held accountable for this continuing unacceptable conduct."

Earlier this month, the NFL dealt Burfict a five-game suspension for a jarring hit on Kansas City fullback Anthony Sherman in the Bengals’ second exhibition game.

On Tuesday, Burfict and representatives for the Bengals, NFL Players Assn. and NFL had a conference call with appeals officer James Thrash. Former players Thrash and Derrick Brooks serve as appeals officers for on-field discipline and are jointly appointed and paid for by the league and union.

Burfict served a three-game suspension at the start of last season for violating player-safety rules, most notably with a hit on Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown during a 2015 playoff game.

In the case of the hit on Sherman, Burfict hit him while the fullback was running a route out of the backfield. The hit was not flagged, but the linebacker got word four days later that he was being suspended for striking a player who was in a “defenseless posture” and for unnecessary roughness.

Burfict appealed the suspension, and the Bengals issued a statement of support, saying: “The film shows that the hit was legal, that Vontaze engaged his opponent from the front, and that the contact was shoulder-to-chest.”

On Tuesday, Burfict defended the hit.

“It’s within the rules,” he told reporters. “You can hit the receiver in five yards, you just can’t hit him in the helmet or neck area. I hit him in the chest area. I guess they just have it out for me. It’s whatever.”

