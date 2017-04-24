Defensive end Joey Bosa joins Chargers for workouts

Standout defensive end Joey Bosa joined the Chargers for workouts Monday after being away the first two weeks of the voluntary offseason program to work out with a personal trainer in Florida, general manager Tom Telesco confirmed during a predraft news conference at StubHub Center.

But first-year coach Anthony Lynn will have to wait to see Bosa and fellow edge rusher Melvin Ingram on the field at the same time. Ingram, who hasn’t signed his franchise tag so technically is not under contract although he is a member of the Chargers, was not at the team’s San Diego complex Monday and is not expected to participate in this week’s minicamp.

“I’m looking forward to both Melvin and Joey in this defense,” Telesco said ahead of the draft, which will run Thursday through Saturday in Philadelphia. “There are a lot of things they do well that I think are gonna fit really well in this defense at both defensive ends.”

Bosa sat out most of training camp last year after a dispute over language in his rookie contract and signing bonus, and a hamstring injury forced him to sit out the first four games of the season.

But the former Ohio State standout, the third overall pick in the 2016 draft, made an immediate impact, recording 10 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles in the last 12 games and establishing himself as the best rookie defender in the NFL.

Ingram, a first-round pick out of South Carolina in 2012, is entering his sixth season with the Chargers. He had eight sacks, 46 tackles and forced five fumbles in 16 games in 2016.

Telesco also announced that the Chargers will pick up the fifth-year option on Jason Verrett’s contract, securing one of the club’s top cornerbacks through 2018.

Verrett, a first-round pick out of Texas Christian in 2014, has been productive in the 24 games he has played since 2014, racking up 71 tackles, 19 passes defended and five interceptions, and earning Pro Bowl honors in 2015, when he played 14 games.

But he has also sat out 24 games because of injuries, suffering a shoulder tear that sidelined him for 10 games in 2014 and a ligament tear in his left knee that sidelined him for 12 games in 2016.

