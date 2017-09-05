Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension is upheld

The six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott has been upheld, but the Dallas Cowboys running back is still expected to play in Sunday night’s opener against the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

In rapid-fire developments Tuesday night, arbiter Harold Henderson denied the appeal of last season’s rushing leader over domestic violence accusations, but because of the timing of the decision, the NFL will allow Elliott to play Sunday.

Earlier Tuesday, Elliott was at a hearing in a Sherman, Texas, courtroom in an effort to block the suspension, at least until there’s an outcome to the lawsuit he filed against the league last week.

During that hearing, league representatives admitted that the running back would not be suspended this week because of the timing of the proceedings. Typically, the NFL delays the start of a suspension until the next week if the penalty isn’t finalized by 1 p.m. PDT on Tuesday of game week.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Elliott's attorneys, who have accused the NFL of conspiracy when it came to considering evidence in the case, said they were “extremely disappointed with Mr. Henderson's inability to navigate through league politics.”

