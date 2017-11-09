Six-game suspension is back on for Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott

A three-judge panel accomplished Thursday what lots of NFL teams have tried and failed to do.

The judges shut down Ezekiel Elliott.

The star running back for the Dallas Cowboys failed in his effort to have the judges from the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals block the six-game suspension he’s facing amid domestic violence allegations.

The judges said Elliott “failed to meet the requisite standard” in making his case against the NFL. The judges granted him an expedited appeal of the ruling, but no date was set for that hearing.

That cleared the way for the NFL to impose the suspension, starting with Sunday’s game against Atlanta. As it stands, Elliott would not be eligible to return to the Cowboys until they play Seattle on Christmas Eve.

