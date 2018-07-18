Former Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis announces his retirement after 11 NFL seasons

Seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.
“My passion to play the game at an elite level brought fun and excitement to the term “shutdown corner,” which was nearly on the verge of extinction,” Revis said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Covering some of the toughest assignments in league history was a challenge every Sunday, but also an honor within this game we all love.”
Nicknamed Revis Island for his ability to cover receivers one-on-one, Revis finishes his career with 29 interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns. He was drafted 14th overall by the New York Jets in 2007 and spent eight seasons, in two stints, with the team.
The Jets tweeted in tribute to Revis, “There will never be another island like it,” along with the hashtag #RevisIsland and two emojis suggesting Revis might have been the greatest of all time at his position.
Revis was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in November and played in six games, including a playoff loss. He was released by the team in February.
In his statement, Revis said he will “pursue new ventures in different industries.”