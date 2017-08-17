NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith calls a work stoppage in 2021 'a virtual certainty'

The NFL is four seasons away from an almost certain work stoppage, the executive director of the league’s players association calmly predicted during an interview with Sports Illustrated released this week.
“I think that the likelihood of either a strike or a lockout in ’21 is almost a virtual certainty,” DeMaurice Smith said, referring to the year that the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players expires.
Smith then rattled off a bunch of grievances the NFLPA has with the current agreement.
“If it doesn’t get fixed,” he said, “you head into a certain small-a Armageddon.”
Maybe (hopefully) Smith is just cranky after his association’s war of words with the NFL on Wednesday over the league’s six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
