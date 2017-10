NFL Thursday night

PHILADELPHIA (4-1)

AT CAROLINA (4-1)

TV: 5:15 p.m., Channel 2, NFL Network.

Odds: Panthers by 3.

Over/under: 45½.

Sam Farmer’s pick: This figures to be a great matchup between two hot teams. Going on the road for a Thursday night game is rough, and Cam Newton is hitting his stride after missing virtually all of the preseason. Panthers 24, Eagles 20

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer