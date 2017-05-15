Seattle running back Eddie Lacy earns $55,000 bonus for weighing in at less than 255 pounds

As of Monday, Eddie Lacy weighs 253 pounds.

And he’s $55,000 richer.

The Seattle Seahawks running back needed to weigh in under 255 pounds on Monday to get the first of several weight-related bonuses written into the free-agent contract he signed with the team this offseason.

His agent tweeted the good news.

And Lacy’s already got a two-pound head start on his next goal. He has seven such bonuses written into his contract, with weigh-ins slated for various dates through December. His playing weight during the season is supposed to be 245 or less.

If he makes all the goals, Lacy will earn $385,000 in total bonuses.

"His attitude about it has been great,” Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said Monday on the “Brock and Salk” radio show. “He's worked with the support system that we put in place and [has been] highly successful."

Lacy weighed 231 when he left Alabama in 2013 but struggled with his weight at times during his four seasons in Green Bay. He reportedly weighed as much as 267 during one of his free-agent visits this year.

