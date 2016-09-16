Watch the Jets' Eric Decker head-butt a fan with his helmet after touchdown catch

Eric Decker was having a great night. The New York Jets receiver had just caught a five-yard touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills on “Thursday Night Football.”

A certain Jets fan sitting behind the end zone seemed to be having a great night too. His favorite team had just gone ahead by double digits and now the player who scored that touchdown had singled him out for a post-score one-on-one celebration.

A head butt. And here’s the thing: Decker was wearing a helmet; the fan was not.

Decker’s great night continued. He finished with six catches for 126 yards and the Jets got their first win of the season, 37-31.

Not so sure about the fan, though. Sure, he looked thrilled at the time, but at some point you have to figure there’s got to be some sort of side effects from taking a hard helmet to the dome like that.

Caption Rams opener isn’t what Los Angeles was waiting for The Rams formally returned to Los Angeles on Monday night by stumbling through the door and tracking mud on the floor before flopping aimlessly on the couch. The Rams formally returned to Los Angeles on Monday night by stumbling through the door and tracking mud on the floor before flopping aimlessly on the couch. Caption Rams vs. 49ers: The return of a storied NFL rivalry After a 21-year absence the NFL is back in Los Angeles After a 21-year absence the NFL is back in Los Angeles

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii