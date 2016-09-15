Sam Farmer's Week 2 NFL picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 12-4 (.750); Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-8 (.500).
BALTIMORE RAVENS (1-0) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 7. O/U: 421/2.
The Ravens are solid, and Cleveland is wobbly. The Browns couldn’t do much with Robert Griffin III, and that’s not likely to change with him out. Baltimore should be in total control.
Ravens 28, Browns 17
TENNESSEE TITANS (0-1) at DETROIT LIONS (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Lions by 6. O/U: 471/2.
Tennessee’s ground game is promising, but Lions should be able to stack the box to stop the run and put Titans QB Marcus Mariota to the test. Lions learning to live without Calvin Johnson.
Lions 23, Titans 20
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-0) at HOUSTON TEXANS (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Texans by 3. O/U: 43.
This is a good matchup. As many weapons as the Texans have, their offensive line is a work in progress. That’s not a good thing against the Chiefs, emboldened by their Week 1 comeback.
Chiefs 24, Texans 17
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-1) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Patriots by 6 1/2. O/U: 42.
The Dolphins showed promise by crossing the country and playing Seattle tough. New England’s defense was solid against Arizona, and Jimmy Garoppolo made a good showing for a young QB.
Patriots 28, Dolphins 20
CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-0) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Steelers by 3 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.
This has evolved into the biggest, nastiest rivalry in the league. Pittsburgh gets the edge at home, but the Steelers might not be as dominant as their blowout of Washington suggests.
Steelers 24, Bengals 21
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (1-0) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Panthers by 131/2. O/U: 441/2.
The 49ers were impressive against the Rams with their ball-control offense, and their front seven looked solid. But Carolina has more playmakers and the 49ers will be hard pressed to keep pace.
Panthers 23, 49ers 17
NEW ORLEANS (0-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Giants by 4 1/2. O/U: 53 1/2.
When these teams met last year, they combined for 1,024 yards, 101 points and 13 touchdown passes. Won’t be as much of a shootout. Take the Giants based on their superior defense and being home.
Giants 28, Saints 21
DALLAS COWBOYS (0-1) at WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Redskins by 3. O/U: 45 1/2.
The Redskins weren’t impressive against Pittsburgh’s running attack, so go with the Cowboys on the strength of rookie QB Dak Prescott and the ground game. Dallas offensive line looms large.
Cowboys 28, Redskins 24
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1-0) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Cardinals by 6 1/2. O/U: 51.
Cardinals will bounce back after the New England loss, with their defense playing more man-to-man and aggressive. Tampa is solid, and Jameis Winston looks great, but Cardinals aren’t Atlanta.
Cardinals 31, Buccaneers 24
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (1-0) at RAMS (0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Seahawks by 61/2. O/U: 381/2.
If the Rams play like they did in their opener, they won’t beat anyone. But they swept Seattle in 2015, always give Russell Wilson problems, and he is nursing a bum ankle. Watch for the upset.
Rams 17, Seahawks 14
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (0-1) at DENVER BRONCOS (1-0)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Broncos by 61/2. O/U: 461/2.
The Colts have Andrew Luck … and a bunch of other guys. Denver’s defense is really tough, both with its corners and pass rushers. Too early to know if Trevor Siemian is the answer, but so far, so good.
Broncos 30, Colts 23
ATLANTA FALCONS (0-1) at OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-0)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Raiders by 51/2. O/U: 491/2.
The Raiders are coming off a bold win at New Orleans. Derek Carr is excellent, and has outstanding receivers. Atlanta’s defense will have its hands full, and the Raiders will crank up the pass rush.
Raiders 31, Falcons 27
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-1) at SAN DIEGO CHARGERS (0-1)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 47.
The Jaguars look solid, but it remains to be seen if they can take the next step, and that’s a long trip. San Diego is missing Keenan Allen, but Philip Rivers can lead Chargers to a bounce-back win.
Chargers 24, Jaguars 20
GREEN BAY PACKERS (1-0) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1-0)
Sunday, 5:30 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Packers by 2. O/U: 431/2.
The Vikings have a tough defense, and will come around offensively with Sam Bradford. At the moment, with Jordy Nelson back with Green Bay, go with the better quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.
Packers 27, Vikings 20
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-0) at CHICAGO BEARS (0-1)
Monday, 5:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Bears by 3. O/U: 42 1/2.
Carson Wentz gained a lot of confidence last week, and he should be able to keep it rolling against Chicago. Philadelphia has too many weapons for the Bears, who are conservative on both sides of the ball.
Eagles 27, Bears 17
Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesFarmer