Sam Farmer's Week 2 NFL picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 12-4 (.750); Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 8-8 (.500).

BALTIMORE RAVENS (1-0) at CLEVELAND BROWNS (0-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Ravens by 7. O/U: 421/2.

The Ravens are solid, and Cleveland is wobbly. The Browns couldn’t do much with Robert Griffin III, and that’s not likely to change with him out. Baltimore should be in total control.

Ravens 28, Browns 17

TENNESSEE TITANS (0-1) at DETROIT LIONS (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Lions by 6. O/U: 471/2.

Tennessee’s ground game is promising, but Lions should be able to stack the box to stop the run and put Titans QB Marcus Mariota to the test. Lions learning to live without Calvin Johnson.

Lions 23, Titans 20

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1-0) at HOUSTON TEXANS (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Texans by 3. O/U: 43.

This is a good matchup. As many weapons as the Texans have, their offensive line is a work in progress. That’s not a good thing against the Chiefs, emboldened by their Week 1 comeback.

Chiefs 24, Texans 17

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-1) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Patriots by 6 1/2. O/U: 42.

The Dolphins showed promise by crossing the country and playing Seattle tough. New England’s defense was solid against Arizona, and Jimmy Garoppolo made a good showing for a young QB.

Patriots 28, Dolphins 20

CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-0) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Steelers by 3 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

This has evolved into the biggest, nastiest rivalry in the league. Pittsburgh gets the edge at home, but the Steelers might not be as dominant as their blowout of Washington suggests.

Steelers 24, Bengals 21

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (1-0) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (0-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Panthers by 131/2. O/U: 441/2.

The 49ers were impressive against the Rams with their ball-control offense, and their front seven looked solid. But Carolina has more playmakers and the 49ers will be hard pressed to keep pace.

Panthers 23, 49ers 17

NEW ORLEANS (0-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Giants by 4 1/2. O/U: 53 1/2.

When these teams met last year, they combined for 1,024 yards, 101 points and 13 touchdown passes. Won’t be as much of a shootout. Take the Giants based on their superior defense and being home.

Giants 28, Saints 21

DALLAS COWBOYS (0-1) at WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Redskins by 3. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Redskins weren’t impressive against Pittsburgh’s running attack, so go with the Cowboys on the strength of rookie QB Dak Prescott and the ground game. Dallas offensive line looms large.

Cowboys 28, Redskins 24

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1-0) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Cardinals by 6 1/2. O/U: 51.

Cardinals will bounce back after the New England loss, with their defense playing more man-to-man and aggressive. Tampa is solid, and Jameis Winston looks great, but Cardinals aren’t Atlanta.