Giants coach Ben McAdoo calls out Eli Manning for key delay of game penalty against the Lions

Not all of the New York Giants’ woes can be pinned on Eli Manning.

But coach Ben McAdoo called out the two-time Super Bowl champion Monday night following a 24-10 loss to the Detroit Lions, blaming Manning for a key delay of game penalty.

“Sloppy quarterback play,” McAdoo said. “Quarterback and center need to be on the same page there. We need to get the ball snapped.”

The Giants trailed by 10 with about five minutes left in the third quarter but had a chance to get back in the game with the ball at the Lions’ two-yard line on fourth and goal. With the play clock running down, Manning decided to change the play at the line.

He ran out of time. The Giants were penalized five yards and had to settle for a field goal.

“I’ve got to call a timeout or get it snapped,” Manning said. “Any time there’s a delay of game, it’s on the quarterback and can’t afford to not get it right there.”

McAddo was asked why he didn’t take matters into his own hands and call a timeout in that situation. He responded: “Because we have a veteran quarterback who has played a lot of football, and I expect us to get the ball snapped.”

The Giants are now 0-2 and have scored only 13 points this season. Manning is completing a lot of passes — 72.9% — but the majority of them are dump-offs. He has thrown for 459 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Manning hasn’t gotten a lot of help. He was sacked five times by the Lions. Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned from an ankle sprain Monday night but was used mainly as a decoy.

