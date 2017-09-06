Roger Goodell gets candid on the future of the NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has the most powerful job in sports and among the most challenging.

Whether it’s the national anthem controversy, the fight over suspending Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, or the constant drive to make football safer, he understands that he can never please everyone. Nor does he try.

“It’s impossible to make everyone happy,” Goodell said. “But I don’t think there’s anything you can do in life where you can please everybody — particularly in the world we’re living in today. But I don’t think that’s the objective. It’s obviously not impossible to manage a successful league like the NFL. We’ve proven that.”

Goodell will be in the spotlight Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The commissioner will be returning to the lion’s den, where Patriot fans are still angry about last season’s four-game suspension of quarterback Tom Brady over an alleged football-deflating scheme.

But Goodell doesn’t shrink from conflict. He sees the passion — and the boos — as a testament to the strength of the league.

“The NFL’s popularity, the fact that it appeals to so many people, it’s such a big stage, it’s so relevant to society and has such influence, those things probably magnify any issues we have,” he said. “That’s OK. I think people have very high standards and expectations for the NFL, and that’s particularly OK. We want that.”

Goodell recently talked about these and a wide range of other topics in an interview with The Times. He discussed the future of the league, as well as the challenges, opportunities, and even the lighter side of one of the most high-profile jobs around:

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Los Angeles area has two teams. Did the NFL build growing pains into the equation? How long do you think it will take the Rams and Chargers to really take root in this challenging market?

That’s nothing we didn’t know; it’s a challenging market. The size, the fact that it’s the entertainment capital of the world, the fact that we haven’t been there in 20 years. We’re building a world-class stadium that’s going to be part of that experience. That’s not constructed right now. So there’s a transitional phase until we get into that facility and the teams have had a chance to really market themselves and earn the support and respect of their fans.

There’s Jerry’s World in Dallas, and the Inglewood stadium is estimated to cost $2.6 billion. Is this trend sustainable? Can you imagine the league going to smaller stadiums?

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Greg Kish, vice-president of sales and service for L.A. stadium, stands next to a model of the future Inglewood stadium. Greg Kish, vice-president of sales and service for L.A. stadium, stands next to a model of the future Inglewood stadium. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

I would tell you that everyone ,when they build a stadium, most of them look at it and say, “I wish I’d built a few less seats.” A large part of that is not because they can’t sell them. It’s because you’re creating a more intimate experience. That’s the real objective for us, to create that incredible experience where the stadiums are better designed. Obviously, the larger the facility, the harder it is to do that.

The vast majority of fans consume the NFL from the couch. With people watching more and more on mobile devices, is TV becoming a thing of the past?

I don’t think television is going away. Most experts will tell you that it’s going to continue to be the most dominant platform for years to come, but you have to be on all those other platforms. Because consumers, particularly the younger demographics, are consuming on their phones or tablets or other forms of mobile devices.

One of my pet peeves is extra point-commercial-kickoff-commercial. Is that going away?

You’re referring to what we call the dreaded double-up. Our hope is to get that out of the game. It may happen on a very limited basis, which I hope is single digits if it even happens. But the hope is we can take that out. By reducing the number of commercials per quarter from five to four, there should be less need for that.

What was the impetus for improving game presentation?

It’s our constant determination to find perfection, to try to improve what we do on every level. There are times in watching a game where the replay takes far too long because the official is running over talking to the coach, talking to the sideline, looking at the monitor, coming back out, waiting for TV. All of that, we think we can increase the pace of that. Putting the clocks in post-extra point, I think that’s going to dramatically improve the pace of the game.

Your stance on reducing the number of preseason games is well known. How soon could such a reduction happen, and what’s standing in the way?

We have the ability to change the preseason length, in the sense that we could reduce it. We’ve discussed this with the competition committee for several years, about how many preseason games are necessary from a pure football standpoint. Football people recognize that you could get the team ready in the preseason — evaluate players, develop players, create your team culture — with three preseason games. You may want to go to more joint practices, for example, because you can get a lot done. There are always discussions about roster sizes. All of that is the subject of collective bargaining. But remember, we had six preseason games in 1978. Now we’re at four. That could be two sometime in the future.

How soon until there’s a GPS chip in the football for marking the exact spot or determining when it has crossed the goal line?

I always bet on technology. Technology we never dreamed would occur will occur. So I believe there will be a solution to the ball. I don’t know when it will be. I’m not going to make that projection. But I do believe there will be a solution to that.

A recent survey said the national anthem protests have impacted ratings. Do you buy that?

I’ve said to you before, and I’ve said it publicly, that I think a variety of things impacted our ratings. I don’t buy any one particular reason, and we don’t dismiss any reasons. Our job is to address all of those. We don’t subscribe to one theory.

What do you tell the parent of a 12-year-old who says, “I appreciate all the lessons that football teaches, but I just don’t want my kid playing it”?