Danny Amendola delivers another superb playoff performance for Patriots

New England Patriots receiver Danny Amendola continued his penchant for clutch playoff performances on Sunday, catching two touchdown passes and making an outstanding play on a punt return in a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium.

Amendola, a star in last season’s Super Bowl victory, scored on a nine-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady midway through the fourth quarter that pulled the Patriots to within 20-17. He helped set up the touchdown with a 21-yard gain on a third-and-18 pass earlier in the series.

Later in the quarter, Amendola returned a punt 20 yards to the Jaguars’ 30-yard line, setting up Brady’s four-yard scoring pass to him in the back of the end zone that proved to be the game-winner.

“It’s a lot about preparation, circumstance, opportunity, being ready and no fear,” Amendola said of his postseason production. “Just get out there and get it done.

“That’s what we’re all about in this building.”

Amendola caught seven passes for 84 yards. He also completed a pass to running back Dion Lewis.

Gronkowski injured

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a head injury during the second quarter and did not return.

Gronkowski was injured when he bobbled a pass and was hit by Jaguars safety Barry Church. Church was penalized for unnecessary roughness, keeping alive a drive that resulted in touchdown and pulled the Patriots to within 14-10 at halftime.

“He’s a big dude and I was just trying to dislodge the ball,” Church said, “but I guess they felt it was too high of a hit. … I know he didn’t come back so I hope he’s all right.”

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Gronkowski had one catch for 21 yards.

“That guy is humongous,” Church said. “If you wait for him to catch it and bring it down, he might run you over.

“You have to go with it and try and hit him in the right target zone. But going 100 miles an hour like that is nearly impossible.”

Bortles comes close

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles completed 13 of 15 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Bortles engineered two touchdown drives and two drives that ended in field goals.

But he also was responsible for the Jaguars being penalized for delay of game after a second-quarter timeout.

He was sacked on the next play, setting up a change of possession that led to a Patriots touchdown at the end of the first half.

Bortles helped give the Jaguars a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but he said he was not thinking about the Super Bowl.

“I don’t think you can, especially when playing Tom Brady and the Patriots because they’re going to score,” he said. “They’re going to find a way to put pressure on you.”

Emotional observer

There is no cheering in the press box, but there were plenty of half-muted exclamatory comments coming from Tom Coughlin.

“Come on, get up in there,” the Jacksonville Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations pleaded when running back Leonard Fournette carried the ball in the first half.

“Go on, go on,” he intoned when running back Corey Grant turned up the field after a catch.

Coughlin pounded his fist when the Jaguars drew the delay-of-game penalty after the timeout.

Coughlin knows something about advancing to Super Bowls. He won two of them — defeating the Patriots twice — when he coached the New York Giants.

But his team fell short on Sunday.

