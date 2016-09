NFL tonight

N.Y. JETS (0-1) AT BUFFALO (0-1)

TV: Channel 2, NFL Network, 5:15 p.m. PDT Thursday.

Line: Jets by 1 1/2.

Over/under: 40.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Jets should have beaten Cincinnati, and they can handle Buffalo’s offense, even on the road. Bills Coach Rex Ryan will not exact revenge against his old club this time. Jets 24, Bills 21.