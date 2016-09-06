Johnny Manziel is registered for classes at Texas A&M

In July, Johnny Manziel sent out a tweet saying, among other things, “I’m an AGGGIE for life.”

That’s not an uncommon thing for former college students to say about their schools, but Manziel might have meant it more literally. A little more than two years after leaving Texas A&M for the NFL, the former Heisman Trophy winner is enrolled at the College Station university again.

A Texas A&M spokesperson confirmed Manziel’s enrollment Monday but wasn’t allowed to provide further details because of student privacy laws. The Dallas Morning News, which first reported the story, mentions the possibility that he might be taking online classes while continuing to live in Los Angeles.

The school’s current student directory lists Manziel as a senior and a recreation, parks and tourism sciences major.

Manziel redshirted his first year at Texas A&M, then led the Aggies to a 20-6 record over two years in 2012 and 2013. He was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 draft but was cut after two seasons and hasn’t signed with another team.

If he does, Manziel would have to serve a suspension for the first four games of the 2016 season because of a failed drug test. He also is facing a misdemeanor assault charge in a domestic-violence case from a January incident.