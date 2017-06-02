Michael Vick wants to be an NFL coach

Michael Vick announced his retirement as a player earlier this offseason but that doesn’t mean he’s through with the NFL.

"I would love to coach in the National Football League one day," Vick told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "... At some point, I'd definitely love to help work with young quarterbacks and develop them and still compete, you know, with the team and with the coaches.

"It's another way to chase a championship. You know I'm not done. I'm not done by any means. You know I didn't get the championship when I was playing, so, hey, maybe I'd get lucky one year, maybe fortunate enough to join the staff that may be good enough."

Vick was an electric quarterback in his prime, throwing for 22,464 yards with 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions and rushing for 6,109 yards (the NFL record for quarterbacks) and 36 touchdowns.

But Vick also was a controversial figure, spending nearly two years in prison during the height of his career after being found guilty on dog-fighting charges. He was able to resurrect his playing career after serving his sentence and now he hopes to continue in the NFL after being out of the league in 2016.

"I think my heart is really into teaching, you know, the game of football," Vick said. "I feel like I've learned so much from so many great coaches over the years. You know, I don't want to bottle up a lot of knowledge, and [I] really can't relay the messages that I want to relay to a high school kid because ... you don't have to dumb it down, but you can't be as complex. And I get that.

"So [at the] collegiate level or professional level, you can express ideas. You can go into detail. You know you can coach hard, and that's what I want to do."

