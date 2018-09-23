What each NFC team is bringing to their Week 3 match ups

Atlanta: Quarterback Matt Ryan rushed for two touchdowns for the first time in his 11-year career last week. He’s had as many as two in a season one other time.
Arizona: Kicker Phil Dawson has not attempted a field goal or extra point this year. The Cardinals failed at a two-point attempt following their lone touchdown.
Carolina: The Panthers hadn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 21 straight games until Atlanta’s Tevin Coleman racked up 107 yards against them last week.
Chicago: Prince Amukamara returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown against Seattle last week. It was the first pick-six of his eight-year career.
Dallas: The Cowboys had six sacks by six players last week against the Giants, the first time that has happened for Dallas since 1997.
Detroit: Matt Patricia is still looking for his first win as a head coach. To get it this week, he will have to beat his mentor, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers threw for a career-high 480 yards against Washington in 2013. He has eight touchdowns and one pick in three games against the Redskins.
Minnesota: Rookie Daniel Carlson was cut a day after missing three field goal attempts vs. the Packers. New kicker Dan Bailey spent seven seasons with Dallas.
New Orleans: Michael Thomas’ 28 catches are the most in NFL history for the first two games of the season. He had 12 last week, including two for touchdowns.
New York: Linebacker Alec Ogletree has made 17 tackles, forced a fumble and returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown in two career games against Houston.
Philadelphia: Carson Wentz, making his first start since Dec. 10, is 3-0 with 778 yards passing, eight touchdowns and no interceptions against AFC teams at home.
RAMS: Jared Goff is 5-0 against the AFC, with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in those games. He has 15 TDs and four picks in his last seven games.
San Francisco: Second-year running back Matt Breida is the league’s top rusher, with 184 yards at 8.4 yards per carry. He made his first career start last week.
Seattle: Pete Carroll is looking to avoid his first 0-3 start as a head coach in college or pro football. He needs two wins to match Mike Holmgren’s club record of 90.
Tampa Bay: DeSean Jackson’s 75-yard touchdown reception last week tied him with Jerry Rice for most career touchdowns of 60-plus yards (23).
Washington: Adrian Peterson has rushed for 1,779 yards and 13 touchdowns in his 17 games against Green Bay. He had only 20 yards in 11 carries vs. the Colts last week.