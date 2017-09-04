NFC North preview: Bears seek stability at QB, unlike division rivals who have it

Chicago isn’t just the Second City, it’s the second-string city.
Only two times in the last 21 seasons has a Bears quarterback started all 16 games. That was Jay Cutler in 2009, his first season with the team, and Rex Grossman in 2006, when he did a serviceable job in helping his team get to the Super Bowl.
Other than that, the Bears have used two, three or even four quarterbacks to often limp through the fall.
By all indications, this is shaping up to be another one of those seasons. Six weeks after the Bears signed Mike Glennon to a three-year deal that averages $14.5 million per season, they made a dramatic and unexpected trade in the first round of the draft to take North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky second overall.
So, does Chicago go with the more experienced but less exciting Glennon, a third-round selection of Tampa Bay in 2013 who was 5-13 as a starter before No. 1 pick Jameis Winston came to town? Or with Trubisky, who had 13 college starts and failed to beat out Marquise Williams — not currently on an NFL roster — his previous two seasons at North Carolina?
That situation creates some intrigue in an otherwise stable division, quarterback-wise, where Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Detroit’s Matthew Stafford and Minnesota’s Sam Bradford don’t have to worry about looking over their shoulders. There’s no telling when the Vikings’ Teddy Bridgewater will be able to return from the devastating knee injury he suffered last August, so Bradford is firmly entrenched.
Rodgers, a Super Bowl winner and two-time NFL most valuable player, is, in the opinion of many experts, the best quarterback in the league, even edging New England’s Tom Brady in that department.
In the last three seasons, Rodgers helped guide the Packers through some memorable lapses in play. In 2014, after the team started 1-2, the quarterback advised nervous fans to “R-E-L-A-X,” then went on to win 11 of the next 13 regular-season games. Rodgers had 38 touchdown passes and five interceptions that season, with the Packers losing the NFC championship game at Seattle.
Green Bay dipped at midseason in 2015, losing four of five, before Rodgers righted the ship. He finished with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, the Packers advancing to the divisional round.
And last fall was a wild ride, with Green Bay starting 3-1, then losing five of six. The last of those defeats came at Washington, after which Rodgers famously said, “I think we can run the table.” Sure enough, that’s what happened. The Packers won their next six games to reach the playoffs, then beat the New York Giants and Dallas in the postseason before losing at Atlanta in the conference title game. Rodgers finished the season with a league-leading 40 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
“Aaron Rodgers does things that no one in the league has ever done,” Brady said. “Some of the plays he makes are just phenomenal. Everything looks effortless with him, which is the amazing part. He makes hard look easy. He’s just an incredible player.”
In the nine seasons since replacing Brett Favre as the starter in 2008, Rodgers has finished the season with a passer rating of 100 or better seven times. He has four seasons with at least 35 touchdown passes and this season could become the first player in NFL history to do that five times — although Brady and New Orleans’ Drew Brees are also in position to do that in 2017.
Stafford, meanwhile, reminded people last season that he’s an elite quarterback, leading the Lions to come-from-behind victories on multiple occasions. He has directed Detroit to the playoffs three times, although the Lions have not won a postseason game since the 1991 season.
Stafford has passed for at least 4,000 yards in six consecutive seasons and has a chance to join Brees as the second player in NFL history to do that seven seasons in a row.
Much of the talk in Detroit this summer had to do with the Lions working to sign Stafford to a long-term extension, with his contract set to expire after this season.
“Five years on the deal, one year on the deal, three years on the deal — there’s no difference to me as far as my preparation,” the quarterback said before camp started. “No matter what happens, I’ve got a year left on my contract here, so I’m going to be here this year playing football for this team. So it’s on my shoulders to be as good as I possibly can to help our team win.”
Here is a capsulized look at each team in the NFC North in predicted order of finish:
1 | GREEN BAY
2016 | 10-6, 1st in North
Last year in playoffs | 2016
Going all the way: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the best in the business, knows how to use his tight ends, and he’s got a good one now in Martellus Bennett, who won a Super Bowl with New England last season. The Packers replaced T.J. Lang on the offensive line with Jahri Evans, a six-time Pro Bowl guard. With Rodgers at the helm, this team is always going to be making noise at the end of the season.
They’re doomed: For better or worse, some familiar faces are gone from the locker room. Running back Eddie Lacy is in Seattle, tight end Jared Cook in Oakland, guard Lang in Detroit, and center J.C. Tretter in Cleveland. Someone will need to pick up the pass-rushing slack of 6-foot-7 linebacker Julius Peppers, who has returned to Carolina.
Now hear this: “There’s no reason to think he couldn’t play and play at a high level until — I’m not going to say 43, 44, it’s up to the individual — and I don’t see any decline in his game unless he doesn’t want to play anymore.” — Brett Favre on Rodgers.
2 | DETROIT
2016 | 9-7, 2nd in North
Last year in playoffs | 2016
Going all the way: Matthew Stafford has one of the best arms in football, and he fits beautifully with the quick-fire system of offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter. His passer rating has improved from 83.9 to 98.9 since Cooter took over. Ziggy Ansah figures to be back on the defensive line after an injury-plagued 2016.
They’re doomed: Detroit lost left tackle Taylor Decker to a shoulder injury and wound up signing Greg Robinson, a bust with the Rams, to protect Stafford’s blind side. The Lions can’t seem to get to opposing quarterbacks. They were tied for 30th in the league in sacks in 2016, and last in quarterback hits.
Now hear this: “It kind of hit me Day 1 walking into the locker room. I was just playing ‘Madden’ with the Lions four years ago, throwing bombs with Matthew Stafford to Megatron and stuff like that, Nate Burleson. Now I’m in that locker room. It’s a dream come true just to be here.” — Brad Kaaya, rookie quarterback, a sixth-round pick.
3 | MINNESOTA
2016 | 8-8, 3rd in North
Last year in playoffs | 2015
Going all the way: Adrian Peterson is gone, but the Vikings have two impressive running backs in rookie Dalvin Cook and veteran Latavius Murray. Minnesota looked to fortify its offensive line with the addition of free-agent tackles Mike Remmers (Carolina) and Riley Reiff (Detroit). When he has time, Sam Bradford is an effective and accurate short-to-midrange passer.
They’re doomed: It can take years to rework an offensive line, and there’s no telling how much better the Vikings will be in that department. With Green Bay and the up-and-coming Lions in the division, it won’t be easy to get back to the playoffs. These Vikings were not good run blockers last season. They have a young and dynamic defense though.
Now hear this: “There wasn’t a thought in my mind to try to wear or ask for the #28.” — Murray, on Instagram, on wearing No. 28 in Oakland and the big cleats he has to fill in Minnesota, following Peterson.
4 | CHICAGO
2016 | 3-13, 4th in North
Last year in playoffs | 2010
Going all the way: It looks like the Bears have a legitimate star in running back Jordan Howard, a 2016 fifth-round pick from Indiana who ran for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He finished second to Ezekiel Elliott in yards rushing, fourth in yards per carry at 5.2 and, with 298 yards receiving, seventh in all-purpose yards. On defense is Leonard Floyd, who is shaping up to be an outstanding pass rusher.
They’re doomed: Quarterback Mike Glennon might be better than a typical journeyman, but he hasn’t started a game in 2½ years. Mitchell Trubisky had only 13 starts in college. Alshon Jeffery is gone, so the Bears are painfully light on receivers. Chicago forced only 11 turnovers last season, matching an all-time NFL low.
Now hear this: “Just dominate in the NFL. That’s my focus. That’s what I want us to do, and that’s what I think we’re going to do.” — an optimistic Pernell McPhee on himself and his fellow Bears pass rushers.
Twitter: @LATimesfarmer