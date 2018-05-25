NFL anthem decision is about business and the end result may be bad for the bottom line

If the All-Star game were tomorrow, catcher Yasmani Grandal would probably be the only Dodgers position player representing the National League. But the fact Kemp is even a contender for a spot on an All-Star team speaks to how he has already defied expectations. He was acquired from the Atlanta Braves over the winter not to anchor the Dodgers' lineup, but to help get the payroll under the luxury-tax threshold. The team was expecting to trade or release him before the start of the season, but he forced his way on to the opening-day roster with a strong exhibition season. He has since earned a regular place in the middle of the Dodgers' order.