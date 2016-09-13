NFL's 'Color Rush' uniforms are back, and this time they're color-blind friendly

The NFL’s “Color Rush” uniforms will be back on “Thursday Night Football” this season, but folks who are color blind need not worry this time.

Unlike last season, the league kept those people in mind when designing the uniforms, which feature jerseys and pants that are one color.

The promotion returns Thursday night, when the New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills. The visiting Jets will be wearing all white and the host Bills all red.

https://twitter.com/buffalobills/status/775690529870839808

On Nov. 12 last year, the same two teams played a “Color Rush” game, with the Bills wearing all red and the Jets all green.

Buffalo's Sammy Watkins, left, and New York Jets' Darrelle Revis on Nov. 12. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Studies show more than 10 million Americans are affected by red-green color blindness. So any of those people who tuned into the Bills-Jets game weren’t able to tell the two teams apart.

This year, the league consulted experts from Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York to make sure the uniforms “will be clearly distinguishable for all fans,” spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email Tuesday to the Associated Press.

In addition to the Jets, the Rams will wear white against the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns will wear white against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night games because the “Color Rush” uniforms would be indistinguishable from their opponents’ for some viewers.

Some other teams will wear all white on “TNF” because their “Color Rush” uniforms are the same color as their opponents, and several others are doing so by choice.

Nonetheless, the NFL has designed “Color Rush” uniforms for all 32 teams, and those jerseys will be available for purchase.