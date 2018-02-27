Southern Californians invited to the NFL scouting combine

Area prospects who have been invited to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, which begins Tuesday:
Keishawn Bierria, LB, Washington — Former Narbonne High standout led the Huskies with 11 tackles versus Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Deontay Burnett, WR, USC — Had a huge game in the Rose Bowl, with 13 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns.
Tanner Carew, LS, Oregon — Not only is the former Damien High player an outstanding long snapper, but he's a whiz at solving a Rubik's Cube.
Lavon Coleman, RB, Washington — Hails from the same high school (Lompoc) as former Washington star running back Napoleon Kaufman.
Sam Darnold, QB, USC — The mobile, strong-armed kid from San Clemente could wind up being the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns.
Matt Dickerson, DE, UCLA — He sat out part of last season because of an injury but had multiple tackles in six of the seven games he started.
Kylie Fitts, DL, Utah — The Redlands East Valley High product battled lots of injuries in college after decommitting from USC and a brief stop at UCLA.
Rasheem Green, DE, USC — Finished last season with 10 sacks, second in the Pac-12 Conference and just ahead of teammate Uchenna Nwosu (9½).
Ronald Jones II., RB, USC — Passed Reggie Bush, LenDale White and Mike Garrett for sixth on the Trojans all-time rushing list.
Jordan Lasley, WR, UCLA — Although he had his share of drops, Lasley has the speed to go deep, as well as a notable Twitter handle: @legendaryLasley.
Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA — Miller is huge at 6 feet 8 and 310 pounds, and had the weighty responsibility of protecting Josh Rosen's blind side.
Steven Mitchell, WR, USC — Mitchell, who has good speed, is looking to bounce back from knee and shoulder injuries that hampered his college career.
Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC — Raw but highly disruptive to opposing offenses, Nwosu is gaining steam as a potential first-round pick.
Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State — The Norwalk High product and brother of NFL rusher Eli Penny led the nation with 2,027 yards rushing and 2,698 all-purpose yards.
Dante Pettis, WR, Washington — Pettis, a JSerra Catholic High graduate and son of former major leaguer Gary Pettis, was All-Pac-12 as a receiver and returner.
Scott Quessenberry, OL, UCLA — Quessenberry, who played center for the Bruins, is the younger brother of Houston Texans tackle David Quessenberry.
Max Redfield, DB, Indiana (Pa.) — Mission Viejo's Redfield, the only player from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference to garner a combine invite, was a transfer from Notre Dame.
Demario Richard, RB, Arizona State — The compact Palmdale High product registered two 1,000-yard seasons with the Sun Devils, averaging at least five yards per carry in each.
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA — Regarded by many scouts as the best passer in this draft class, a player who made Sunday throws on Saturdays.
Coleman Shelton, OL, Washington — Los Angeles Loyola High's Shelton played every position on the offensive line but most likely would be a center or guard in the NFL.
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame — Servite High's St. Brown, a big target at 6-4, is the son of former Mr. Universe contestant John Brown.
JoJo Wicker, DE, Arizona State — Wicker of Long Beach Poly High led the Sun Devils with 13 tackles for loss last season, and was third with six sacks.
Kenny Young, LB, UCLA — All-Pac-12 selection led the Bruins with 110 tackles, including 15 versus California.
Times staff writer Eric Sondheimer contributed to this report.
