Here's where NFL draft experts have USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen

This almost surely will be a history-making offseason for college quarterbacks from the Los Angeles schools. Only once have quarterbacks from UCLA and USC been selected in the same draft, and that was in 1989, when the Bruins' Troy Aikman went first overall and the Trojans' Rodney Peete went in the sixth round. At this point, it would be an upset if either Rosen or Darnold slipped out of the first round.