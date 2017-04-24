NFL draft preview: What to expect when AFC and NFC North teams make their picks

The draft will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Philadelphia. Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines team needs by division.

Even though they acquired Mike Glennon this offseason, Chicago is still in need of an answer at quarterback. The Bears are likely to go defense with the No. 3 pick, however, and should have their choice of the top two safeties, Ohio State’s Malik Hooker and Louisiana State’s Jamal Adams. Another option could be Ohio State corner Marshon Lattimore, a good fit for a team long in search of a top-tier, taller cornerback.

Detroit hasn’t finished in the top half of the league in rushing since 1998, Barry Sanders’ final season. This team needs a running back, seeing as its top two backs, Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick, are coming off season-ending surgeries. This draft is deep enough at the position that the Lions could take one at 21 or perhaps even wait. They also need a linebacker and defensive end.

Green Bay is in luck. Even though the Packers don’t pick until No. 29, they’re in the market for a cornerback, and the draft is especially deep at that position. With Eddie Lacy in Seattle, the Packers could use a running back too. In 12 drafts, general manager Ted Thompson has never taken a running back in the opening round. The last time Green Bay used its top pick on one was 1987 (Brent Fullwood).

Minnesota, along with the Rams and Patriots, does not have a first-round pick. The Vikings need help along the offensive line, with left tackle Matt Kalil now in Carolina. Adrian Peterson is gone too, and the team might want to add a back to augment what Latavius Murray can provide. Minnesota might look to build depth along the defensive line, as well.

When it comes to drafting, Baltimore has been on a cold streak in recent years. The Ravens are in a good spot at No. 16, though, to pick up a cornerback or edge rusher. Receiver is an area of need too. The Ravens need a big-time target after Steve Smith retired and Kamar Aiken signed with Indianapolis. This could be a place for Western Michigan’s Corey Davis or Clemson’s Mike Williams.

Cincinnati lost some fixtures on the offensive and defensive lines, so the Bengals will look to replace those with some of their 11 draft picks. Gone are offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Kevin Zeitler, so it’s conceivable Cincinnati could look to restock along the offensive line with the No. 9 pick, two years after using its top pick on tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. The team also has needs at running back and receiver.

Cleveland’s luck picking pass rushers has been just as bad as it’s had drafting quarterbacks. The consensus has the Browns using the top pick on Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, then waiting to take a quarterback with the 12th pick. As they showed with the Brock Osweiler trade that garnered them more picks, the Browns, led by Moneyball-minded Paul DePodesta, are outside-the-box thinkers, so don’t be surprised by a curveball.

Pittsburgh needs help in the defensive backfield, so this could be a fruitful draft for the Steelers. They could dip into that deep cornerback class, or perhaps take an athletic safety in an effort to solidify their secondary. The franchise also could use an edge rusher, and a player such as Alabama’s Tim Williams could be a fit at No. 30.

