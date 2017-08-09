NFL first: About one-fifth of the 124 officials will be made full-time employees this season

After years of deliberation and debates, the NFL is going with at least some full-time game officials.

About one-fifth of the 124 officials will be made full-time employees this season, the NFL and NFL Referees Assn. announced Wednesday, with plans to give up to 24 of them that status. The officials will be able to apply to become full-time employees.

“We believe this is a great development for NFL officiating overall and ultimately the quality of our game,” said Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, in a statement. “We share a common goal, which is to make our game as great as it can possibly be, and look forward to working together on this new effort.”

Another significant change this season will be that designated members of the NFL’s officiating department will be authorized to make the final decision on replay reviews from league headquarters in New York.

