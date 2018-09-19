Hall of Fame group asks NFL for lifetime benefits, threatens boycott of enshrinement ceremonies

The letter lists 22 signatories, some of the biggest names in the game, among them Jim Brown, Marcus Allen, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, and Lawrence Taylor, along with the widow of Reggie White. But the letter misspells the name of one Hall of Famer, listing Carl Eller’s last name as “Ellard.” Another former player on the list, Kurt Warner, said on Twitter that while he generally supports the cause, he did not agree to have his name attached to the letter.