Report: NFL is seeking $2 million from Jerry Jones

The NFL is exploring options to get more than $2 million in reimbursement for legal fees from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over his threat to derail Commissioner Roger Goodell's contract extension and his support of running back Ezekiel Elliott's fight to avoid a six-game suspension, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Many owners were consulted on seeking restitution, including members of the finance committee, according to the person who spoke Monday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn't been addressed publicly.
Some of the finance committee members are on the compensation committee that was at the center of what became a legal back and forth over Goodell's deal.
The attempt at restitution is rooted in a 1997 resolution that states owners can seek repayment for legal fees if a fellow owner is responsible for getting them involved in legal action.
The Cowboys declined to comment on the owners' actions.